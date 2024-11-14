Diesel's Glenn Martens to collaborate with H&M

Glenn Martens has been revealed as the next designer to take on a collaboration with H&M. The Belgian creative director of denim specialist Diesel and the Swedish fashion retailer are joining forces for a collection to be released in autumn 2025, H&M announced on Thursday.

H&M has not yet revealed much more about the collaboration, only pointing to Martens' talent for "testing the boundaries between streetwear and couture".

Martens, who also served as head designer at the French brand Y/Project until the beginning of September, has prior experience as a guest designer having taken on the role for a haute couture collection at Jean Paul Gaultier.

At H&M, he joins a long list of well-known designers and fashion houses that began 20 years ago with Karl Lagerfeld. The late Chanel design chief was followed by creatives such as Stella McCartney, Viktor & Rolf, Roberto Cavalli, Simone Rocha and Isabel Marant, as well as brands such as Maison Martin Margiela, Mugler, Versace and Comme des Garçons.