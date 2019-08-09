Digital and e-commerce consulting agency, Triboo, is looking for proactive candidates with the spirit of initiative

FashionUnited publishes a series of interviews dedicated to the most requested professionals in the fashion industry, both by brands and by companies active in fashion and luxury e-commerce. We decided to hear from fashion and e-commerce companies to understand the most popular roles, how much these positions earn, what the best training paths are and attitudes required to make a career in fashion and luxury. We recently interviewed Riccardo Maria Monti, executive director of Triboo, a company with headquarters in Milan.

In which market segment does Triboo operate?

Triboo is a group active in the e-commerce and digital advertising sector, listed on the Mta market of the Italian Stock Exchange. We have in our portfolio leading brands in the world of Italian and international fashion and luxury, with a strong propensity to export. We are a digital transformation factory and we support our clients in the creation and management of their digital activities all over the world. In detail, thanks to our 500 professionals, the quality of services and the international network, we are a "one-stop solution" able to promote the digital transformation of companies with an integrated offer of services of digital consulting, digital marketing, digital integration and development, e-commerce management, content development, audience and monetization and training.

What are the job profiles you are currently looking for and what will be the most popular in the coming months?

We are looking for technical leaders, developers, digital marketing specialists, focused on the areas of email marketing, SEO optimization (ie Search engine optimization and Sem), search engine marketing. We also focus on digital consultants.

What do these professions do and how much can they aspire to earn?

The technical leaders are the coordinators of a group of back and front end developers who perform development functions for our customers. They are always senior profiles with at least 6 or 7 years of experience. I can aspire to an annual gross salary of between 35,000 and 42,000 euros. Both back and front end developers with profiles ranging from junior to senior have salaries commensurate with their experience. The junior figures start with professional apprenticeship contracts lasting 36 months where training is expected and growth, over three years, also economic. Other profiles start from an annual gross salary of 26,000 euros to reach 38,000 euros. The digital marketing specialists focused on the areas of email marketing, Seo and Sem optimization and other areas of digital, can have salaries ranging from 23,000 to 30,000 euros. Finally, the digital consultants, who are profiles with experience in the digital world gained in large consulting companies, have salaries between 35,000 and 45,000 euros.

What kind of training do these professionals have behind them and what skills are required of them?

All the profiles mentioned above have a degree in science/computer science and often specialize in certain programming languages or use of technology platforms, such as, for example, Php and Magento. The knowledge of the English language, in a globalized world and in strong digital growth, is certainly an essential requirement to work in a reality like ours. The digital language today, in fact, is developed in a specific language: English.

Have you encountered or are you encountering difficulties in finding professional figures suited to your needs?

Unfortunately, as far as computer scientists and developers are concerned, there is a big gap today. In Italy there is, in fact, every year an unanswered request of more than four thousand computer engineers, in front of an offer of a few hundred students who graduate. Despite the fact that enrollment in the computer faculties is increasing (+11% in 2018 compared to 2017), there is a high percentage of abandonment of these educational paths.

What are the right characteristics and aptitudes to work in an environment like yours?

Triboo is a very young and fresh company, constantly growing and expanding. We certainly need people motivated by a strong interest in innovation and the process of digitizing companies. When we look at candidates, we want to see flexibility, proactivity, initiative and a willingness to learn.

The original version of this interview was published on May 2, 2019, on FashionUnited Italy. The text has been translated and slightly abbreviated for an international audience.

Photo: Riccardo Maria Monti, executive director of Triboo, from the Triboo press office