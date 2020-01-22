Dior chooses Italy for cruise show location

Dior has chosen Puglia as the next venue for their cruise show. Puglia happens to be the area where Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri's family is from. The show will be held in Lecce, and has been moved up to May 9.

Originally, the show was set for May 27, but Dior did not provide a reason for the shift in dates. This puts Dior on the cruise calendar right after rival Chanel, which will be kicking off cruise season on May 7 with a show in Capri.

Going into her fourth year as Dior creative director, Grazia Chiuri has helped elevated Dior's cruise collection at an important time when cruise has become a cash cow for luxury brands. The Dior cruise shows have taken place all over the world from Los Angeles to Marrakech.

photo: Dior.com