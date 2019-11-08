Dior Cruise show to be held in Europe

Dior has announced that its next cruise show will take place on its home continent of Europe. The exact country has yet to be disclosed, but the show will take place on May 27.

RIval luxury brand Chanel will also be hosting its Cruise show in Europe in beautiful Capri. Most other luxury brands are opting to leave their home country of Europe for Cruise 2021 though, like Prada, who will be hosting their Cruise show in Japan.

Cruise collections have become very important for luxury brands as customers want year round new offerings, and to have the social media spectacle of a runway show. What was once a small portion of luxury brands business has grown into a key segment that they take more seriously than ever.