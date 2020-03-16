Dior postpones cruise show due to coronavirus

The cancellations keep rolling in thanks to coronavirus. The latest in the series of fashion events to cancelled due to coronavirus is Dior's cruise show, which was set to take place in Italy on May 9.

“As a preventive measure, in accordance with instructions from public authorities, and to reinforce the coordination of international directives, the House of Dior has decided to postpone its cruise show in order to ensure the safety of all its employees, collaborators and guests,” Dior said in a statement to WWD.

The show was originally scheduled to take place in Leece, and Dior said they will announce a new date for the show as the situation continues to develop. Italy has confined their citizens to their homes for the time being with a government mandated lockdown.

Dior joins Max Mara, Gucci, Hermès, and Versace in cancelling their resort shows. Total coronavirus deaths worldwide have hit 6500.

photo: dior.com