Dior unveils collaboration with Birkenstock

French fashion house Dior unveiled a new collaboration with heritage footwear brand Birkenstock in its Dior Men’s autumn/winter 2022 collection designed by Kim Jones during men’s fashion week in Paris.

For the collaboration, Dior has given two Birkenstock clogs a high fashion makeover, the Tokio mules, first released in 1987, and the Milano sandals, as a tribute to Monsieur Dior’s passion for gardening.

Both shoes have a “functional style,” explains Dior in the press release, with an anatomically-shaped cork-latex footbed and upper realised in Dior grey in felt and suede, with rubber details and industrial buckles emulating the accents of the Dior Saddle bag.

The “unique creative dialogue” is also showcased on the soles of the shoes, which feature the Dior Oblique motif with the German brand’s signature bone print.

There is also one ornate pair of Tokios as part of the collaboration that has been embroidered with delicate flowers by the Vermont ateliers to showcase Christian Dior’s love of nature with a “contemporary ode to function and elegance”.

Dior joins other luxury labels to partner with Birkenstock, including <a href=”https://fashionunited.uk/news/fashion/birkenstock-announces-proenza-schouler-collaboration-for-spring/2020031047906” target=”_self”><u>Proenza Schouler</u></a>, <a href=”https://fashionunited.uk/news/fashion/birkenstock-and-jil-sander-team-up-for-aw21/2021070256370” target=”_self”><u>Jil Sander</u></a>, and <a href=”https://fashionunited.uk/news/fashion/rick-owens-and-birkenstock-debut-second-collaboration-range/2019012141129” target=”_self”><u>Rick Owens</u></a>.

