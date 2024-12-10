Dstrezzed Presents Its New Fragrance Collection: A Tribute to Jimi Hendrix

Men’s fashion brand Dstrezzed proudly introduces three new fragrances that pay homage to the legendary Jimi Hendrix. At Dstrezzed, they draw inspiration from iconic figures of the past, and this legacy comes to life in the latest fragrance collection. Each perfume is crafted for the modern gentleman who embraces style, individuality, and boldness. The three scents reflect Hendrix’s daring spirit and are designed for those who appreciate the finer things in life.

Velvet Rascal

Credits: Dstrezzed

With rich velvet tones and hints of luxurious spices, Velvet Rascal exudes fearless elegance.

Inspired by Hendrix’s iconic velvet jackets and rebellious spirit, this scent blends smooth accents with floral notes, balancing sophistication and boldness. Made for the man who stands out effortlessly.

Scent Notes: Leather – Violet Leaf – Musc – Cardamom – Fig – Sandalwood – Tuberose – Copaiba – Vanilla – Ambroxan – Beewax – Galia Melon – Lemon – Cypress – Basil – Ginger – Champaca.

Timber Mystique

Credits: Dstrezzed

A deep, woody fragrance with smoky layers of oud and sandalwood softened by tonka bean.

Just as Hendrix’s guitar defined an era, Timber Mystique captures the soulful depth of the 60s. This scent resonates with those who carry an air of mystery and timeless coolness.

Scent Notes: Oud – Sandalwood – Gurjum – Cistus – Gaiac – Patchouli – Vetiver – Vanilla – Tonka Bean – Cypriol – Black Pepper – Saffron – Birch Tar – Tobacco.

Soil Overdose

Credits: Dstrezzed

Earthy, fresh, and powerful: Soil Overdose channels the raw energy of nature.

With vibrant citrus notes, spicy patchouli, and rugged cedarwood, this fragrance pays homage to Hendrix’s free spirit. Perfect for those who walk the walk and talk the talk.

Scent Notes: Lime – Vetiver – Grapefruit – Patchouli – Pine – Elemi – Pink Pepper – Cedarwood – Black Pepper – Bergamot – Lily of the Valley – Magnolia – Rose.

The Dstrezzed fragrances—Velvet Rascal, Timber Mystique, and Soil Overdose—are available in 50ml and convenient 10ml travel sizes. Whether it's about seizing the moment or embarking on your next journey, these scents are designed to go wherever you go. Compact, bold, and always within reach.