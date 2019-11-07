DSW announces holiday pop-up aimed to encourage shoe donations

Major footwear retailer DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse is opening a pop-up shop dedicated to giving back for the holiday season as part of its nationwide campaign promoting footwear donations, Do Good with DSWGives.

A digital pop-up launches online on November 7 with a unique, interactive user experience to represent the strong impact of shoe donations. Consumers are encouraged to donate new or gently worn shoes to the retailer or contribute monetarily to DSW Gives. DSW will host new special events and experiences through its digital pop-up daily.

Donations go towards helping children to meet uniform requirements to attend school, lowering peoples' vulnerability to disease, and keeping textiles out of landfills. DSW has collected over 2 million shoes from consumer donations since 2018 through its DSWGives platform as well as through a philanthropic partnership with Soles4Souls.

"At DSW we're committed to positively impacting communities in the U.S. and across the world, so we wanted to create an experiential moment for our customers that would bring that to life in a meaningful way," DSW chief marketing officer Amy Stevenson said in a statement. "The holiday timing is purposeful in reminding our customers that paying it forward is just as important as buying gifts for loved ones."

DSW will also open a physical Do Good With DSWGives pop-up location in New York City at 498 Broome Street from December 12 to 15. The pop-up will not accept purchases. Instead, it will be designed to allow visitors to experience the positive impact of shoe donations.