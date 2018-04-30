Dutch brand Botter wins 2018 Hyères prize

Designers Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh, the duo behind the Botter brand, received the Première Vision Grand Prize yesterday at the 33rd Hyères International Festival of Fashion and Photography, according to French news agency AFP.

Of the ten finalists selected from more than 300 applications, the duo took home the top prize of 15,000 euros (18,000 USD). In addition they are granted access to specialized workshops of a subsidiary of Chanel, receive a prize of 10,000 euros (12,000 USD) from Petit Bateau and the opportunity to design a capsule collection with the brand.

The judges, led by designer Haider Ackermann, praised the 'Fish or Fight' collection with which Rushemy closed the Antwerp Fashion Academy last year. Botter touches on contemporary themes in collections, such as environmental pollution, which was also reflected in the award-winning collection. In 'Fish or Fight' the duo uses fishing net and plastic inflatables to draw attention to the fact that large companies burden the environment and make it increasingly difficult for local fishermen to thrive.

"They are the creators of a spectacular collection that shows the effects of consumption on the earth," says director of the Jean-Pierre Blanc festival. "The collection is a reflection of the focus of the 33rd edition of the festival that puts a responsible, enthusiastic, strong and positive youth in the spotlight. The collection gives a lesson in happiness with a form of poetry, "says Blanc against AFP.

Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh win the 2018 Hyères fashion award

The Hyères festival is a platform that supports young talents in fashion and photography. Previous winners of the Grand Prize include Anthony Vaccarello and Viktor & Rolf.

Lisi Herrebrugh graduated from the Amsterdam Fashion Institute and Rushemy Botter graduated from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp. The 'Fish or Fight' collection, shown at Amsterdam Fashion Week last year, was enthusiastically received by critics. Botter brought home several prizes with the collection. Rushemy has been awarded with the Ann Demeulenmeester Award, the Flanders DC Award, Dries van Noten Award, Belmodo Award, Knack Weekend Award and 'Most Promising Graduate' at the Belgian Fashion Awards.

The duo is currently also in the race for the LVMH Prize 2018 as Botter has been selected as one of eight finalists. The winner of the LVMH Prize 2018 will receive 300,000 euros (360,000 USD) and a one-year mentoring program. During the year the winner will be advised by LVMH on how to further develop the brand. The winner of this year will be announced on 6 June.

Herrebrugh and Botter have their studio in Antwerp.

This article was previously published on FashionUnited.nl. Translated and edited by Kelly Press

Photos: Rushemy Botter & Lisi Herrebrugh Hyeres 2018 © Catwalkpictures.com