Dutch fashion competition Lichting announces 2023 winner

Yousra Razine Mahrah is the winner of Lichting 2023. This was announced on Friday, September 1 after the annual show of fashion award Lichting in Amsterdam. During the show, seven selected alumni of Dutch fashion academies showcased their creations on the runway, as well as three alumni who entered via an open call.

Mahrah, who graduated from ArtEZ University of the Arts this year, applied through the competition's open call application process and presented her collection 'K*tmarokkaan' during Lichting 2023. The collection reflects her limited Moroccan upbringing, where she creates an imitated personality to help her navigate through various everyday situations. Her identity as a Moroccan woman weaves through four opposing worlds, from sensual lingerie against parental modesty and from Berber goatskin traditions to imposed stereotypes in the Netherlands.

This year, the international jury comprised Tom van der Borght, Gry Nissen, Marlo Saalmink and Ahmad Larnes. The jury announced the winner immediately after the show. "We can talk about it for a long or short time, but Yousra is the deserved winner," the jury said, which was followed by loud applause and a standing ovation.

Mahrah took home the Lichting Award worth 10,000 euros and legal advice by Van Kaam Advocaten worth 5,000 euros.

Lichting returns to open call applications

This year marks the second time that Lichting has worked with an open call. Graduates who were not selected by one of the academies were able to apply themselves. Together with seven designers selected by the academies, they showed their work to the jury. This year, 25 graduates were selected by Lichting, ten of whom made it to the finals.

Lichting is an initiative of Amsterdam Fashion Week and HTNK International and is supported by Meester Koetsier Foundation and Van Kaam Advocaten. During Lichting, ten talented graduates of Dutch fashion academies show their work. The aim of Lichting is to offer promising designers a springboard towards a viable career.

