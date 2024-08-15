EAST 42ND Announces Expansion into Netherlands, USA, Canada, and Belgium for SS25

EAST 42ND, the emerging fashion brand renowned for its innovative designs and commitment to sustainability, is excited to announce its expansion into four new international markets for the Spring/Summer 2025 season. The brand’s distinctive collections will now be available in the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, and Belgium.

Credits: EAST 42ND

This expansion marks a significant milestone for EAST 42ND, underscoring the growing global demand for its unique blend of luxury and eco-conscious fashion. Known for its use of premium materials and eco-friendly fabrics like bamboo, EAST 42ND is redefining high fashion with a commitment to environmental responsibility.

“Our entry into these key markets is a testament to the hard work of our team and the strong partnerships we’ve forged with our sales agents and retailers,” says a representative from EAST 42ND. “We are excited to share our vision and eco-conscious designs with a wider audience, offering fashion that not only looks exquisite but also makes a positive environmental impact.”

Credits: EAST 42ND

The Spring/Summer 2025 collection will highlight EAST 42ND’s dedication to sustainability without sacrificing style. The collection features garments crafted from luxurious bamboo fibers, celebrated for their softness, breathability, and minimal environmental footprint.

Looking ahead, EAST 42ND is also seeking a showroom or agency to establish a key partnership in the UK market for the Autumn/Winter 2025 selling season.