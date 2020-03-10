Eight finalists of LVMH Prize announced

LVMH has announced the eight fashion brands to be nominated for the LVMH Prize final, which will take place on 5 June at Fondation Louis Vuitton.

The finalists, who were narrowed down from an original list of 20 hopefuls, are Ahluwalia , Casablanca, Chopova Lowena, Nicholas Daley, Peter Do, Sindiso Khumalo, Supriya Lele, and Tomotoka Koizumi.

They were chosen after the 20 semi-finalists presented their collections to a panel of 68 experts at a showroom on Avenue Montaigne during Paris Fashion Week last month.

The LVMH Prize jury will select an overall winner of the LVMH Prize as well as a winner of the Karl Lagerfeld Prize.

Virgil Abloh, Rihanna and Stella McCartney join jury lineup

New to the judging panel this year are Virgil Abloh, Rihanna and Stella McCartney. They will be joining Jonathan Anderson, Kris Van Assche, Nicolas Ghesquière, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Marc Jacobs, Clare Waight Keller as well as Sidney Toledano, Jean-Paul Claverie and executive vice president of Louis Vuitton, Delphine Arnault.

Arnault said in a statement: “This year, once more, the semi-ﬁnalists impressed us with their creativity and their commitment to creating clothes that are respectful of the environment. I would like to congratulate all of them! I would also like to thank the committee of Experts for their involvement in the semi-ﬁnal and for the time they devoted to each designer, as well as the members of the jury who came to meet them. It was very diﬃcult to decide between them!”

The LVMH Prize is open to international fashion designers under the age of 40 with at least two ready-to-wear collections of womenswear, menswear or unisex styles. The winner of the prize receives 300 thousand euros and creative mentorship.