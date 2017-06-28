Emilio Pucci launches children's collection with Simonetta

Emilio Pucci has launched its first children’s collection, made in partnership with Italian children’s fashion specialist Simonetta. The collection comprises more than 80 womenswear inspired pieces and was unveiled in Florence at the Palazzo Pucci as part of the Italian children’s wear trade show, Pitti Bimbo.

The collection, designed in collaboration with Simonetta includes pieces for the everyday wardrobe as well as accessories including bags, ballerina slippers, sandals and sneakers.

Simonetta have designed, manufactured and will take care of distribution for the line as their role in the partnership. The collaboration is “a big opportunity for both companies. Simonetta’s ability to create collections inspired by beauty, excellent quality and respect for children and their world comes together with the perfection of Emilio Pucci’s style,” said Roberto Stronati, Chairman of Simonetta in a statement.

The collection caters to young girls, from birth to 14-years-of age. “We hope to accompany them in every moment of their life: special occasions, at the beach and with our casual sportswear,” explained Image Director and daughter of founder, Laudomia Pucci to the FashionNetwork at Pitti Bimbo. Pucci also added that the collection was largely for Emilio Pucci’s clients “who have been asking for a children’s collection for a long time now.”

The collection, which will be released for spring/summer 2018 season, will be available from Emilio Pucci stores worldwide, as well as online and in a selection of fashion boutiques and department stores.

Photo: Roberto Stronati, Chairman of Simonetta. Courtesy of Simonetta Press Office