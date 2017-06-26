Essential Festival Styling Directions

Trendstop's street style team are out and about this summer, hitting up the biggest music events to spot the latest looks and identify the season's style setters. From Barcelona based Sonar and Primavera to the urban cool of UK hangouts Field Day and The Great Escape as well as the spectacle of California's iconic Coachella, this season's festivals are hosting an array of music-loving fashionistas inspiring festival collections for season's to come. Our curated street reports analyse and evaluate the commercial value and longevity of the latest trends, giving you the optimum level of in-depth analysis to inform decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive insight into three of the hottest trends from festival season so far. Bubble Gum Pink adds a sugar sweet dose of femininity to masculine sporty separates and utility casuals. The Culotte Dungaree sees 90s inspired all-in-ones reworked for summer as ankles are given a breath of fresh air. Sheer Tendencies translate gothic glamour for festival season with a focus on lightweight layers and overtly feminine reveals.

Bubble Gum Pink

This sweet as candy shade works across multiple applications, from athletic sweats to casual denims. Sugar pink tones make a youthful statement while the girlish aesthetic and single colour usage softens utilitarian and sportswear silhouettes. The playful take on masc/femme contrasts compliments the fun festival vibe.

The Culotte Dungaree

All-in-ones look back to the 90s, as dungaree silhouettes feature loose fitting, culotte inspired cuts. 'Awkward' looking cropped lengths tap into the ongoing geek-chic and normcore trends with exposed socks and chunky shoes. Layering is key as lightweight jumpsuits worn over roll-necks and tees or under jean jackets and bombers express their functional festival qualities.

Sheer Tendancies

Gothic looks transcend the summer season as attention grabbing sheers are layered over black intimates to create opaque/translucent contrasts. Heavy duty boots and solid colour sporty underlayers are feminised by ballet-esque tulles and hosiery fishnet as bralets, hotpants and bikinis are topped with floaty dresses and tops.

