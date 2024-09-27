Eton Introduces The Phoenix Service: A Revolutionary Wardrobe Insurance for Travelers

In a groundbreaking move to safeguard the modern traveler’s style, Eton has launched The Phoenix Service—a first-of-its-kind free travel insurance for their most iconic piece: the White Signature Twill Shirt. Available as a complimentary service, this innovative offering ensures that should your shirt be lost in transit during air travel, Eton will provide a free replacement, ensuring your timeless piece is never compromised.

Traveling with the uncertainty of lost luggage is a common concern, with millions of bags mishandled each year by airlines. Eton's new service—available exclusively at etonshirts.com—offers a unique solution to this dilemma, blending style with practicality.

“As a frequent traveller myself, I understand the sinking feeling of parting with your favorite pieces at check-in, wondering if they will reappear on the baggage carousel. Solving lost luggage is beyond our control, but now we can ensure that our customers' signature shirt rises from the ashes. After all, the only thing that can replace an Eton shirt is another Eton shirt”, states David Thörewik, CEO of Eton Shirts.

Designed for the sophisticated traveler, the Phoenix Service comes to life in a captivating campaign film where Eton’s iconic shirt floats above the clouds, symbolizing resilience and timeless elegance. As luxury brands strive to offer more value to their clients, Eton is setting a new standard, ensuring that their customers’ investment in quality remains protected.

The free service is exclusively available with the purchase of Eton's White Signature Twill Shirt—championed for its timeless design and exceptional quality. Each shirt is insured for life, giving customers peace of mind, whether they're heading to a business meeting or a luxury getaway. All you need to do is provide proof of lost luggage from the airline, and your shirt will be replaced—no hassle, no additional costs.

“The White Signature Twill Shirt is an Eton staple, loved by our customers over the years” says Janelle Hallberg, Eton’s Brand & Communications Director. "With The Phoenix Service, we’re ensuring that even if your bag happens to take an unfortunate detour, your shirt is secured.

As a testament to Eton’s commitment to luxury and innovation, The Phoenix Service stands as a symbol of the brand’s dedication to offering not just a product, but an experience. Whether you're a frequent flyer or an occasional traveler, Eton’s Phoenix Service ensures that style and sophistication travel with you.

Credits: Eton

About The Phoenix Service

The Phoenix Service is a lifetime travel insurance for Eton’s White Signature Twill Shirt. Available for a limited number of purchases starting September 16th, 2024, it offers a free replacement for insured shirts lost during air travel. To qualify, customers must provide airline documentation confirming lost luggage. The service is valid for 10 years from the date of purchase.