Eton Launches Luxurious Knitwear Collection

Eton, the renowned menswear brand celebrated for its impeccable craftsmanship and timeless style, expands its portfolio with the introduction of an exclusive knitwear collection–a perfect blend of tradition and innovation.

Known for redefining modern menswear, Eton continues to push the boundaries of luxury with this new line, blending tradition and contemporary design to meet the needs of the modern gentleman.

Each piece in the collection is expertly crafted in the heritage-rich region of Venice, Italy, an area famed for its artisanal knitwear. The collection includes three elegant styles—a refined crewneck, a sophisticated polo, and an elevated quarter-zip collar—offering versatile options that transition seamlessly from casual settings to more formal settings.

Credits: Eton

Credits: Eton

At the heart of the collection is Eton’s dedication to thoughtful luxury. The knitwear is made from the finest Merino wool, chosen for its ultra-softness and breathability. The 18-gauge crewneck is crafted from extra-fine Zegna Baruffa Merino wool, offering a lightweight feel that is perfect for layering. Meanwhile, the 14-gauge polo and quarter-zip are made from extra-fine Tollegno Merino wool, providing a slightly thicker knit that adds a little more structure without compromising on comfort.

Available in an array of rich seasonal colors, including forest green, oxblood, navy, and subtle beige, Eton’s knitwear offers endless styling possibilities. Whether layered under a blazer for a sharp business look or worn casually over a T-shirt, these knits combine warmth with refinement.

Every stitch of Eton’s knitwear exemplifies the brand’s signature attention to detail, with ribbed finishes and a soft, luxurious feel that makes these pieces effortless to wear. Designed with versatility in mind, each style becomes a timeless wardrobe essential, embodying both comfort and sartorial excellence.

Credits: Eton