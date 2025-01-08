Eton Returns to Pitti Uomo with FW25 Collection: An Updated Wardrobe for the Modern Man

Eton, the esteemed Swedish menswear brand established in 1928, is set to make another significant impact at Pitti Uomo this January with the unveiling of its Fall/Winter 2025 collection. This season, Eton expands its repertoire beyond its renowned dress shirts, introducing new categories that cater to the evolving needs of the contemporary man.

A Sartorial Evolution

The FW25 collection reflects a blend of city sophistication and countryside charm, offering versatile pieces that transition seamlessly between formal and casual settings. Key highlights include:

Soft Jackets: Eton introduces deconstructed blazers with soft shoulders, crafted from premium Italian fabrics such as wool flannel and Prince of Wales checks. These jackets provide a refined yet relaxed silhouette, ideal for smart casual occasions.

The collection features luxurious knitwear, including shawl collar cardigans and cashmere sweaters, meticulously crafted in Italy and Scotland. These pieces offer both comfort and elegance, suitable for layering in cooler months.

Eton reimagines their casual shirt range with new fits and fabrics, incorporating Italian flannel and denim. Thoughtful details enhance versatility, catering to the dynamic lifestyle of the modern man.

Each garment in the FW25 collection is a testament to Eton's dedication to quality and craftsmanship. The use of exquisite materials—such as Italian corduroy, ultra-soft cashmere, and Merino wool—ensures that every piece embodies both luxury and functionality.

Eton at Pitti Uomo

Attendees of Pitti Uomo are invited to explore Eton's FW25 collection firsthand. The brand's presence at this esteemed event underscores its commitment to innovation while honoring its rich heritage in menswear.