Eton Spring Summer 2020

For SS20, Eton introduces a vibrant collection that celebrates the long tradition of Indian textile craftsmanship and printmaking. The latest collection features shirts with a more relaxed silhouette and a saturated color palette. Eton also presents a range of new casual styles in the most comfortable and luxurious summer fabrics.

For inspiration, Eton’s design team went to Jaipur to meet some of India’s finest experts in textile production. They met with master printmakers to learn about traditional woodblock printing, and they met local tailors and designers to help produce brand new Eton styles with a touch of India. The inspiration can be found in many shirts and accessories which feature complex hand-painted designs – just like the Indian truck art that inspired them.

"Regardless if we’re designing casual or formal shirts, our close attention to every single detail is always there. We’re truly excited to be able to offer such a strong selection of exclusive casual shirts in fabrics that feels like heaven", says Sebastian Dollinger, Chief Creative Officer.

This spring/summer collection features a wide variety of new casual styles with a high level of comfort. Most noticeable is the first ever Eton T-shirt model – cut out of super soft cotton-silk fabric. Other highlights include a range of new resort linen shirts and a vintage workwear-inspired over shirt in soft light-weight cotton.

Other collection highlights include the Eton-invented fabrics - the crease-resistant cotton-linen and the crease- resistant cotton-Tencel shirt. The latter is the company’s most sustainable fabric choice, still with superior luster and durability. The collection is available in stores from January 2020.