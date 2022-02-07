Etro reimagines bandana print in partnership with eight artists

Italian fashion label Etro has revealed a collaboration with eight talents throughout Europe, Asia and the US, each invited to reinterpret the brand’s bandana print with their personal artistic aesthetic.

The ‘Forever Pirates, The Upstream Generation’ project brings together what Etro considers to be non-conformist thinkers and free spirits, who each think outside the box to bring their own perspective on the conventional print.

The eight content creators consist of Japanese artist Daisuke, Italian visual artist Weel Lee, German digital artist and painter Mago, American artist Kate Ahn, Italian shoemaker Clessio, Japanese parkour athlete Zen Shimada, Italian visual artist Andrea Crespi and American creative Shane Gonzales.

The collaboration forms a digital artistic collective, exploring the bandana print through everything from fashion design and street culture to painting and music.

A campaign introduces the print styles, capturing the artists’ artworks and other mediums in the brand’s style. The guest creators’ works are also available to view through social media platforms.