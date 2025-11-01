Eyewear trends: Most fashionable styles for SS26

The spring/summer 2026 shows confirmed the creative power of sunglasses and opticals. The accessory has once again become the perfect canvas for personal expression, bringing a wide range of influences. From futuristic shapes and 70s accents to high-tech styles and “look-at-me” models, here are the five most creative eyewear styles for the upcoming season.

Tinted lenses

Casablanca, Christopher Esber, Chloé. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Often paired with thin frames, tinted lenses add a fashionable touch to even the most conventional looks while reviving the spirit of the 70s and 80s.

Metallic lightness

Christopher Esber, Issey Miyake, Stella McCartney. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The Y2K era's influence continues, restoring the cool factor that thin metal-framed glasses were missing.

Mask sunglasses

Miu Miu, MM6 Maison Margiela, Loewe. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

As key pieces of the silhouette, the glasses wrap around three-quarters of the face. They create the illusion of integrating the connected technologies long promised by GAFAM.

Futuristic

Sportmax, Bottega Veneta, Gaultier. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

At Jean-Paul Gaultier, new director Duran Lantink designed glasses that appear to float. Meanwhile, at Bottega Veneta, Louise Trotter presented cat-eye glasses with gold details in a futuristic shape.

“Look-at-me”

Gaultier, Rabanne, Valentino. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The spring/summer 2026 shows featured a plethora of eyewear, each more eye-catching than the last. This highlighted the creative potential of this small accessory, turning it into a means of expression more telling than clothing itself.