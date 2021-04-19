Fabletics announces second limited-edition mother’s day collection

Online-subscription fitness apparel retailer Fabletics has announced the return of its limited-edition mother’s day collection.

For the first time, the brand has designed styles for boys and unisex pieces so mothers can match their sons and daughters. The five-outfit capsule collection is available for toddlers, children, and adults while featuring leggings, shorts, sweatshirts, and t-shirts in bright colors, prints, and textures.

“Last year’s collection sold out in mere days. We heard the demand for more ‘mom-and-me’ styles loud and clear so we’ve brought the collection back bigger and better with something for everyone,” stated Ginger Ressler, Fabletics chief performance officer, in a release.

In partnership with Blessings in a Backpack, which helps children safely access food during school closures, Fabletics doubled last year’s donation to provide more meals for children during the pandemic.

Until May 31st, 100 percent of net proceeds from the collection sales (up to 50,000 dollars) will provide meals for school children throughout the US.