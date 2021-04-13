FALKE Ergonomic Sport System Women & Men Spring/Summer 2021

FALKE Running

Individual sports like running are becoming more and more popular. The different surfaces and various environmental influences affect the performance of the athlete. To protect and support the runner's body and especially his feet, FALKE offers a wide range of products that perfectly combine functionality and design.

All FALKE running socks combine optimum moisture management, thanks to a special mix of materials, with a perfect fit and anatomical padding. In addition to the proven Basic articles, new trend socks in sporty designs are introduced every season.

NEW: FALKE Trail Running

In trail running, the runner moves off the beaten track, which results in special requirements. In order to guarantee ideal protection for the athlete, the new FALKE RU Trail offers functions specially adapted to trail running. The increased risk of twisting due to uneven surfaces is reduced by a special compression zone in the ankle area, which acts like a bandage. The close fit in the foot area also ensures that the stocking does not slip and provides maximum support. Optimum protection inside and outside the shoe is ensured by a medium-weight padding. The quick-drying material combination keeps feet dry even if moisture penetrates from the outside.