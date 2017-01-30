Fall Winter 2017-18 Men's Emerging Print & Pattern Directions

Trendstop's team of experts bring FashionUnited readers the not-to-be-missed menswear print trends that will be key to your next collection's success. Fresh from the international runways and European trade shows, our insider's guide and carefully curated reports will inspire and inform your F/W17-18 season and beyond.

This week Trendstop reveal three essential menswear print themes that will be impacting on the market. Identified through our travels to the major fashion destinations, analysing the catwalk collections and attending the latest industry events, these trends have been analysed and evaluated in terms of commerciality and longevity, balancing directionality and wearability, and giving you the best possible basis for decision making.

Eastern Typography

Graphics look East as Balkan inspired scripture and Arabic-esque lettering illustrate a fusion of European and Middle Eastern influences refreshing typographic themes. Embroidered text on neutral grounds has a new sophistication with considered placement and understated styling while rubberised printing techniques providing a refined alternative to the more typical graffiti slogans.

Mono Gingham

Gingham is having a renaissance and the rise of the transseasonal trend is seeing a summer staple transform into a viable winter contender. Classic black and white shirting is emboldened through all-over print looks with added interest coming from multi-sized squares while stark monochrome is softened with subtle faded effects and gently brushed finishes.

The Placement Patch

Patchwork effects are revamped with a new urban minimalism. Graphic illustrations and typography prints confined to small-scale areas tap into streetwear influences while retaining a clean, contemporary aesthetic. Placements on sleeves and hosiery legs also lend a fresh and unexpected edge to decorative adornment.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: Kadet, Christian Dada, Les Benjamins, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Alex Mullins, Schnayderman's, Mooyul Vlades, Liam Hodges, Angelos Frentzos, all Fall Winter 2017-18.