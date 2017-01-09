Fall Winter 2017-18 Men's Macro Theme

The Trendstop team bring you the latest trend direction that will be impacting the men's market in F/W 2017-18. First identified in our themes forecasts this key look will be inspiring the menswear sector into 2017-18 and beyond. Our inspirational seasonal reports are curated by our Consumer Insights experts who evaluate each trends commercial value and longevity, giving you the optimum analysis to inform decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive insight into the four key elements of our Fall/Winter 2017-18 menswear macro theme, Minimalist Utility. As utilitarian themes continue to dominate the menswear market, functional fashion evolves in a new minimalist inspired direction. Functional wardrobe staples with a practical sensibility are reinvented for the modern man through integrated technical elements and subtle athleisure influences for an urbane take on cargo classics.

Minimalist Utility

Blurring the lines between formal and casualwear, Minimalist Utility brings a feeling of precision and refined understatement to functional themes. Clean-cut silhouettes and pared back styling elevate cargo styles for a contemporary urban appeal while a restrained palette of earthy tones and considered textural elements accentuate the increasingly sophisticated feel.

Colour & Print

Dark earth tones and rich core shades strengthen the winter palette with a new depth of colour. A blend of cooling neutrals in frosty and frozen hues ensures a clean wintry feel. Screen print techniques and monochrome typography reference the urban and industrial aspects of the trend while military origins are updated with a textural, tribal take on camouflage patterns.

Surface & Materials

Traditional fabrications are given a modernist rework with contemporary cables, defined ribs and stretch jerseys. Performance meets practicality as waterproof finishes and insulated qualities are applied to tailored pieces. Waxed cottons and dry handles introduce a rustic element, adding surface interest to sartorial styles.

Apparel & Accessories

Hybridisation becomes key for Fall/Winter as apparel fuses casual and formal components. Menswear staples are reinvented through layered constructions and considered hardware details. Footwear bridges the gap between heavy duty worker and urban athlete while multipurpose accessories combine durable constructions with premium finishes.

Exclusive Offer

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop's Fall Winter 2016-17 Top Collections by City, an essential report featuring the season's most best collections and directional designers from the leading fashion capitals. Simply click the banner to receive your complimentary report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, Jil Sander, Agi & Sam, 1205, Versace, Christopher Raeburn, Christopher Kane, all Fall Winter 2016-17.