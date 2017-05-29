Fall Winter 2018-19 Key Apparel Concepts

Trendstop's womenswear team bring FashionUnited readers a first look at the key Fall/Winter 2018-19 trends impacting across the ready-to-wear market. From the innovators on the international catwalk scene to the style setters on the streets, our experts are tapping into the essential inspirations and revealing the themes that will be informing Fall/Winter 2018-19's top, skirt and coat categories. Our comprehensive future forecasts bring together inspirational ideas, in-depth analysis and evaluation of each trend’s commercial value and longevity to give you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, Trendstop present three apparel silhouettes that will be crucial to any Fall/Winter 2018-19 womenswear collection. The Crafted Sweat elevates athleisure casuals with modern hand-crafting and customistation techniques. The Paper Bag Skirt brings a new maturity and elegance to skirt shapes with an unfussy, feminine appeal. Parkas go XXL as seasonal outerwear features extreme padding and pumped-up proportions to keep out the winter chill.

The Crafted Sweat

Lace-up detailing gives the sporting sweat a crafty rework. Casual corset inspired lacing and ruched cut outs bring feminine detailing to masculine proportions and silhouettes. Neutral shades and rich berry tones with bright accent flashes keep the look contemporary.

The Paper Bag Skirt

Loose paper bag pleats put the focus on the waistline of this key skirt trend. Longer lengths sit below the knee or graze the ankle for a more formal, mature feel with tie waists providing a feminine element. Luxurious weighty fabrics and metallic finishes make a statement while classic cottons have a more casual feel.

The Super Padded Parka

Fashion meets function as arctic-style padded parkas come with a directional aesthetic. Extra-large quilted panels add new levels of comfort and warmth, creating an oversized silhouette. Blush tones and soft neutrals enhance lightweight puffy fabrications.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.

Photo credits: Hellessy, London Street Style, Y Project Fall Winter 2017-18, Lacoste Fall Winter 2017-18, London Street Style, Ellery Pre Fall 2017, Nina Ricci Pre Fall 2017, London Street Style, Pringle of Scotland Pre Fall 2017.