Fall Winter 2018-19 Women's Contemporary Theme

This week, Trendstop reveals three key aspects of our Fall/Winter 2018-19 womenswear theme, Softly Sculpted to FashionUnited readers. 3D forms and sculptural shapes inspire a luxuriously feminine take on womenswear. Architectural influences, modernist styling and clean silhouettes are softened by tactile, natural textures in a refined palette of neutral tones for an effortless approach to winter dressing.

Softly Sculpted - Colour & Print

Off-white and putty tones with a chalky handle bring a fresh femininity to a neutral palette. Accented by inky darks or dusty synthetic pastels, classic blocking and two-tone placements are abstracted with rounded edges and muted textural contrasts. Stark linear patterns achieve a more painterly feel through expressive hand-drawn illustrations.

Softly Sculpted - Apparel

Cosy knits and outerwear are the core staples for any winter collection. Trumpet, flared, tapered and cinched silhouettes play with volume while Layering techniques offer a conceptual take on comfort, mixing regular and asymmetric placements. Self fabrics and trims ensure a clean, minimalist line to elongated forms.

Softly Sculpted - Footwear & Accessories

Simple shapes and constructions are elevated through premium quality, fabrications that are ultra-tactile to the touch. Glove weight, butter-soft suede and smooth, fine grained leathers bring a feeling of understated luxury to oversized clutches, structured belts and knee length boots.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: TSE Pre Fall 2017, Nina Ricci Pre Fall 2017, Max Mara Pre Fall 2017, Pringle of Scotland Pre Fall 2017, Joseph Pre Fall 2017, Eudon ChoiFall Winter 2017-18.