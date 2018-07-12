Fall Winter 2019-20 Spinexpo Trade Show Overview

The Trendstop materials team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive insight into the key themes emerging at Spinexpo in Paris. Located at Cité de la mode et du Design beside the Seine river, Spinexpo is a leading international industry sourcing exhibition focussing on innovation and creativity in the yarn, fibre and knitwear sector. For the Fall/Winter 2019-20 edition, the theme of Modern Nomadism ran throughout the trend areas, taking visitors on a journey from Paris to Peru via Tokyo, Iceland and Africa's Kalahari Desert. Conceptual pieces from stylists such as M.O.H.K., Laura McPherson and activewear applications from Studio Eva x Carola, provided a wealth of inspiration and advancement in knitting techniques and yarn technology. Our comprehensive fabric show coverage and accompanying galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three key trends from Spinexpo FW19-20. Peruvian Patterns and Out of Africa offer a contemporary take on ancient handcrafting in a celebration of colourful cultures while Active Knits illustrates the increasing influence of the activewear trend with performance aspects applied to wovens and yarns.

Peruvian Patterns

The indigenous weavers of Peru provide the inspiration for a host of colour-saturated yarns and elaborate patterns, bringing new vibrancy to Fall/Winter knitwear. Mix-and-match construction techniques create a crafty collaged effect that echoes traditional Andean textile production culture.

Out of Africa

The Kalahari Desert is the destination for rustic knits with a tribal twist. Nomadic art work informs naïve graphics and geometric patterned weaves, while contrasting textural yarns create surface interest and a tactile feel in sun-scorched and fired-earth tones.

Active Knits

Activewear influences are translated for knitwear with reflective elements and thermal comfort properties incorporated into the season's textiles. Patterns merge the modern with the traditional, combining natural landscapes and handmaking techniques with manmade fibres and contemporary cityscapes.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: M.O.H.K at Spinexpo, Spinexpo Trend Area, Steven Oo at Spinexpo, Laura McPherson at Spinexpo, I&S Fashion at Spinexpo, Steven Oo at Spinexpo, Rory Longdon at Spinexpo, Studio Eva x Carola at Spinexpo, Studio Eva x Carola at Spinexpo, all Fall Winter 2019-20.