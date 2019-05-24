Fall Winter 2020-21 Key Leather Colours

Trendstop gives FashionUnited readers an early look at the key colours inspiring the Fall/Winter 2019-20 womens and mens leather goods market.

Trendstop’s colour and materials experts bring you the colour directions that will be impacting across the leather market into FW20-21 and beyond. Our team reveal the essential shades direct from the international runway shows, and spotted at premiere leather trade show event, Lineapelle in Milan. Essential to the season’s palette, these core and fashion shades will be integral to your next leather apparel, accessory and footwear collections. Each season, our comprehensive colour forecasts and specialist leather colour reporting identifies, analyses and evaluates each trend’s commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three essential FW19-20 colours. Seasonal darks are elevated to fashion status for FW20-21 as Black Grape provides a directional unisex alternative to classic black and navy tones. As colour palettes adapt to the transeasonal trend, sophisticated pales such as Vanilla Cream for women and Denim Sky for men bring a refreshed approach to apparel and accessories categories.

Black Grape

A key fashion colour for both women’s and menswear, Black Grape offers a directional alternative to classic darks. Purple-red tones are contemporised via a blackened cast while polished and glossy finishes heighten the depth of colour and enhance luxurious sensibilities. Structured handles add a crisp formality to footwear and tailored outerwear pieces.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Dior Homme, Montebello, Proenza Schouler, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

Vanilla Cream

As womenswear palettes become more transeasonal, pale shades increase in importance. The rich yellow tinted tones of Vanilla Cream are used to emphasise both the soft suppleness of leather accessories and smooth, lightweight apparel skins. Matte surfaces or finishes with a subtle lustre add to the sumptuous feel.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Jil Sander, Montebello, 3.1 Phillip Lim, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

Denim Sky

Denim Sky refreshes the menswear foundation palette, lifting denim blues with a brightened cast. Cooling shades lend statement appeal to accessories while retaining an elegant feel through smooth grained matte finishes. For sports footwear, grey tinted hues bring refinement and sophistication to the active arena.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Louis Vuitton, Conceria di Urgnano, Pronounce, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

Exclusive Offer

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Spring Summer 2019 Women’s Leather Colours Forecast, featuring the most essential leather shades of the season. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.