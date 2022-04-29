Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear bag trends

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into the key bag directions for the Fall Winter 2022-23 season.

New season bag designs undergo a reinvention, taking the best elements of core themes and melding and merging them together. Transeasonality and practicality are key to longevity. Utilitarianism is refined as designers explore fusing comfort and functionality with high craft, premium qulity and beautiful vintage design elements.

The Global Vintage Artisan

Redesigned vintage shapes meet global artisanal detailing. Elements of premium vintage design such as luxurious textures and sophisticated colours blend with the earthy, traditional crafting sensibilities. Purist, minimal forms are embellished leather and metal mixes, considered tassel trims or placement accent patterns that accentuate shape and form whilst highlighting the skill of the artisan.

Lightly Padded & Patterned

With the comfort factor remaining high on the consumer agender, cosy wintry padding becomes more transeasonal with lighter, less bulky weights. Materials have a fly-away feel whilst technical fabrications become more fashion-focused via print, pattern, and colour usage. Traditional quilt stitching follows new lines, abstracted florals elevate softly cushioned forms with padded handles and oversized proportions.

Redesigned Vintage Utility

Functional utilitarian bag styles become refined through the application of vintage references. Sophisticated vintage hues, patent gloss and intricate pleating introduce an elevated fashion interest. Single colour usage and smooth finishes enhances clean, unfussy lines and finesses practical pocketing details applied to totes and belt bags.

Exclusive Offer:

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Spring Summer 2021 Key Bags & Belts Directions Report. Simply click the banner to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.