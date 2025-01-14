Fall Winter 2025 by GAS: timeless denim and seasonal must-haves

The GAS Fall Winter 2025 collection celebrates the authentic essence of the brand: denim. This iconic and timeless element, at the core of the brand’s identity, dominates the collection while embracing new inspirations that range from Brit style to varsity aesthetics.

The GAS archive remains an inexhaustible source of inspiration and creative innovation. Among its iconic campaigns, the one shot in the streets of London in the 2000s inspired the Brit theme of this collection: leather jackets and denim, key players of that urban imagery, blend into a perfect balance of laid-back elegance and cosmopolitan vibes. This fusion has resulted in a bold yet refined collection that reinterprets past icons to make them current and relevant.

The brand’s heritage line, with its iconic labeling, once again pays homage to GAS’ roots, reviving some of the most representative pieces from the archive. Denim jackets, flannel and denim western shirts, '90s logo t-shirts and sweatshirts, accessories and authentic washes embody a stylistic evolution that, while looking to the future, remains deeply connected to its history and timeless authenticity.

Denim remains the heartbeat of the collection but expands further into the apparel line: shirts, trousers, and the inner linings of puffers feature denim textures and details, highlighting GAS' authentic and distinctive identity. Complementing this is a dedicated line, GAS Soft Tailored, where soft tailoring meets iconic details from GAS' authentic essence. Relaxed and versatile silhouettes are elevated with denim accents, redefining the concept of everyday tailoring with a contemporary and bold approach.

The collection features a warm and sophisticated color palette, combining browns, ochre, and beige with accents of mustard and burgundy. British inspiration shines through classic patterns like Prince of Wales and micro checks in wool coats and tailored suits, while argyle knitwear is modernized with bold designs. Corduroy in jackets and shirts adds timeless British authenticity. Outerwear includes varsity-style leather jackets, corduroy bombers, shearling pieces, padded puffers, and the versatile reversible Dendy Double, blending heritage with modern style. Knitwear highlights seamless technology for comfort, using premium fabrics like cashmere blends, lambswool, alpaca, and cotton-wool mixes for sophistication and variety.

In shirting, western cuts that add a rugged, authentic touch blend with preppy fabrics, while t-shirts and fleeces stand out with urban graphics inspired by London subcultures.

GAS ONE

The GAS ONE line, designed with a one-look-fits-all approach, is the result of meticulous fit research to ensure garments that naturally adapt to all genders. Each piece has been carefully crafted to enhance both structured silhouettes and softer lines, offering a balanced and comfortable fit tailored to meet the increasing versatility of contemporary wardrobes. The garments of the GAS ONE line are true must-haves: a cardigan with maxi embroidery, a sleeveless V-neck pullover, an embroidered t-shirt, and pleated trousers. All feature a relaxed and versatile fit, enriched with varsity-inspired details. Each item is designed to seamlessly integrate into any style, delivering the perfect combination of functionality and design.

Denim Collection

The denim line is divided into three main categories: Performance, Authentics and Specials.

Performance. This selection features high-performance fabrics designed to ensure stretch, recovery, and a perfect fit in skinny and slim styles. Iconic fits such as Albert, Sax, Britty Up, Star, and Beth deliver comfort and style, maintaining exceptional functionality for those seeking versatile, contemporary denim.

Emphasizing denim’s authenticity, this selection offers rigid or comfort-stretch fabrics in vintage-inspired stone-washed finishes that evoke timeless aesthetics. Fits range from slim to regular to wide, retaining a retro allure that recalls denim classics with a modern twist. Specials. This selection introduces seasonal novelties with denim characterized by innovative casts, new fits, and weights that reflect current trends. It features the most experimental pieces of the collection in both fits and washes.

The brand’s heritage line, with its iconic labeling, once again pays homage to GAS’ roots, reviving some of the most representative pieces from the archive. Denim jackets, western shirts and authentic washes embody a stylistic evolution that, while looking to the future, remains deeply connected to its history and timeless authenticity. The Daddy set, featuring the new Daddy Jacket and its counterpart Miv Jacket, blends mustard-colored check flannel, Cornely embroidery, and teddy linings. Completing the look are the Den Shirt, with a western cut and slanted pockets, and the rinse-wash denim LACE, a must-have for a look that balances authenticity with refinement.

For men, the offering expands with a range of classic skinny and slim models, available in a variety of authentic washes from rinse to medium blue and lighter tones. The TAR set, also drawn from the brand’s archive, has been updated with contemporary details.

Among the new additions, indigo velvet, a curdoroy denim velvet featured in the Albert model and the new chino Endri, introduces a fresh blend of tailoring and casual style, highlighted by details such as pleats and AMF stitching.

Three coated denim pieces with a leather-effect finish further enrich the collection: the Alma Dress, the Lix Skirt midi, and the Star G Bootcut, seamlessly combining elegance with distinctive appeal. Seasonal fabrics include warm touch, offering a cozy sensation of warmth and comfort, perfect for enduring the season without compromising on style.

The new Stany models, available in laser-treated versions, feature raw-edge waistlines and a contemporary raw aesthetic, delivering relaxed fits and a bold, sophisticated look.

Finally, the Kiara puffer, crafted entirely from denim canvas, stands out as a unique piece, perfectly paired with jeans in medium and light blue washes.

The Raw Heritage Capsule: A Unique Experiment in Denim

The Raw Heritage capsule, the flagship of the FW25 collection, represents a bold and experimental approach in the world of denim, a sector where GAS continues to prove itself as a player with extensive know-how. It is an authentic celebration of the brand's roots, reinterpreted in a contemporary way through archive designs, innovative fabrics, and meticulously crafted details.

Designed for an exclusive audience – with tier 0 and 1 references – this capsule targets customers seeking distinctive products, refined designs, and a premium price positioning. Among the key pieces of the capsule, which clearly stands apart from the regular collection:

Raw Denim Overalls for Men and Women: Made from 12-ounce unwashed denim, inspired by Japanese workwear, for an authentic and uncompromising look.

Made from 12-ounce unwashed denim, inspired by Japanese workwear, for an authentic and uncompromising look. Denim Rinse Jacket: A rinse-wash denim jacket with a comfort fit, enriched with workwear details like metal rivets and mustard-colored inner lining.

A rinse-wash denim jacket with a comfort fit, enriched with workwear details like metal rivets and mustard-colored inner lining. Denim Rinse Trousers: Rinse-wash denim trousers, characterized by front pleats and tailored pockets, perfect for a refined and contemporary style.

Rinse-wash denim trousers, characterized by front pleats and tailored pockets, perfect for a refined and contemporary style. Women’s Bustier Jumpsuit: A unique piece blending the silhouette of a corset with the functionality of overalls, for a bold and feminine design.

A unique piece blending the silhouette of a corset with the functionality of overalls, for a bold and feminine design. Vintage Old Leather Jacket for Men and Women: A black leather jacket, directly drawn from the brand’s historical archive, synonymous with timeless style and personality.

This capsule sets a new standard for GAS, emphasizing creativity and innovation while offering pieces that celebrate tradition without losing sight of the needs of a contemporary and sophisticated clientele.

GAS reaffirms its identity and its ongoing commitment to creating garments that transcend fleeting trends, focusing on timeless elegance that celebrates denim as a symbol of innovation, tradition, and the brand’s heartbeat. The result is a complete and versatile wardrobe that blends contemporary pieces with timeless, heritage-inspired items—perfect for those seeking a premium casual style with bold and authentic character.

Pitti Uomo

Interested in the GAS FW25 collection? GAS will be present at the Pitti Uomo Fair in Florence on the 14th of January.