Farfetch starts 90 minutes express delivery with Gucci

Who has not experienced the fashion emergency par excellence: an important event, but absolutely nothing to wear! British luxury online retailer Farfetch wants to change that and now offers a 90-minute express delivery service with Gucci being the first brand that can be ordered super fast to avoid fashion emergencies like the one above.

It is a bit surprising that the Italian luxury brand is kicking off the new initiative, given that the luxury market hesitated to embrace anything online and spontaneous purchases for a long time. This seems to change now, with more and more luxury brands banking on online retail and fast delivery options. According to Farfetch, it is about freeing up time, which customers can use for other things.

Farfetch and luxury brands offer 'store to door in 90 minutes'

"Known for their cutting-edge fashion, retail excellence, and ability to anticipate customer needs, Gucci is the perfect partner to launch this service with. Time is the new luxury and one that we all want more of. At Farfetch we want to give that luxury back to our customers by making as many delivery options available as possible. If you need just the right dress or pair of shoes for dinner that night, we can make sure you have it wherever you are," explained José Neves, CEO and founder, Farfetch, in a press statement.

The new service is called 'store to door in 90 minutes' and is currently available in ten cities worldwide: London, New York, Dubai, Los Angeles, Madrid, Miami, Milan, Paris, Sao Paulo and Tokyo, via the new Farfetch app or website. Other participating brands are Victoria Beckham, Rochas and Givenchy.

Those who are doubtful about the usefulness of the new service can take a look at the fashion emergencies suggested in Farfetch's "F90" commercial: for example when one's favourite luxury items shrink at the wash salon, coffee spills over a Gucci bag or one's clothes get stolen at the gym.

Instead of saying "just my luck", the three damsels in distress simply order their favourite items again via smartphone - accompanied by the tunes of The Blue Danube no less - and according to Farfetch's motto „spend more time living“.

On Wednesday, Farfetch presented its Store of The Future (SOF) at its debut conference FarfetchOS in London. The online retailer was founded in 2008 by Portuguese entrepreneur José Neves. Farfetch currently sends express items via its participating partners directly in 190 countries worldwide.

Photos: Farfetch YouTube