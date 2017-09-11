Fashion East announces London Fashion Week line-up

Emerging talent platform Fashion East has announced that five designers will be taking part in its spring/summer 2018 show during London Fashion Week, which is supported by Topshop.

Matty Bovan, Asai and Supriya Lele will all return for the catwalk event, which will take place at the Topshop showspace on Saturday, September 16, alongside two new designers to the scheme, Charlotte Knowles and Harry Evans, who will both debut their collections at a separate standalone presentation after the show.

Fashion East founder and director Lulu Kennedy said: “While there is this much incredible talent coming out of London we wanted to show them off, both on our partner Topshop’s epic runway, and also in an intimate static situation for the new designers.

“It’s a huge pleasure working with each individual and watching their collections come to life, they are the reason we do what we do, and to see a collective of young people this powerful doing their thing is an inspiration.”

Fashion East is a non-profit initiative established in 2000 by Lulu Kennedy and The Old Truman Brewery to nurture, develop and showcase emerging designers. Each designer receives a bursary, free venue and complete catwalk show production, professional catwalk photographs and video, as well as mentoring, guidance and in-house PR throughout the season.

Success stories include Richard Nicoll, Holly Fulton, Jonathan Saunders, House of Holland, Gareth Pugh, Marios Schwab, Louise Goldin, Roksanda Ilincic, Meadham Kirchhoff, Simone Rocha, and Craig Green.