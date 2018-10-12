Fashion internships worth applying to

Autumn is a busy season in the fashion industry with fashion weeks, store openings and companies are also on the lookout for undergraduates eager to build a career in fashion. According to Fast Company and Forbes, the current undergraduate generation values working for brands that support a social reason such as female empowerment or sustainability. Whether you are studying fashion design or interested in pursuing a career in e-commerce, here on FashionUnited, you can find an array of internships for every major.

Fashion design

As a fashion design intern, you’ll be expected to possess skills such as sketching, draping, flat patterning and cutting. A fervent passion for style and attention to detail is also vital in assisting with tasks such as organizing and cataloging workroom supplies to sewing finishing touches to samples. New York-based evening wear label Paul Carroll is offering a hands on internship working side-by-side with the designer himself.

Digital and tech

Technology and fashion are becoming more integrated than ever with the rise of mobile retail and constant development of apps. A computer science student with skills in mobile app engineering and IOS development is just the candidate NIKE Digital is currently recruiting to help with the innovation of new products and technologies.

PR and communications

As a PR and communications intern, you must have knowledge of all social media platforms, be confident in drafting press releases and preferably know your way around Photoshop and Adobe Creative Suite. As the PR intern at FLEET Ilya, a luxury leather accessories atelier based in London, you’ll help create and research for the brand’s editorial content. Other interesting tasks include liasing with international media, stylist and production companies.

Fashion buyer and merchandising

As a fashion buyer, your main responsibilities will be selecting, planning and sourcing items to be stocked at a retailer or boutique. Combined skills such as being creative, analytical and exercising a keen judgement are essential for this role. Founded in Johnnie Boden´s kitchen, Boden is a catalog clothing company valued at 300 million GBP, but still they still retain a small family like atmosphere. As their fashion buying and merchandising apprentice, you’ll receive great benefits and a doorway directly into this exciting industry.

Product development and data analytics

In 2017, Under Armour garnered attention with their “I Will What I Want” campaign featuring ballerina Misty Copeland by promoting the message of female empowerment and self-love. As an intern at Under Armour, you can come from a diverse background ranging from the arts, humanities to engineering or the sciences. The company´s internship program offers opportunities in several different areas, from data analytics to e-commerce development. Unique learning possibilities also include volunteering and seminars by guest speakers.

Sales and marketing