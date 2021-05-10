Fashion School Directory renewed

As part of the FashionUnited’s Education Network, the new free-to-access Fashion School Directory offers prospective fashion students the best possible overview of schools, universities and other educational institutes around the world teaching about the various facets of the apparel industry.

Over 200 schools from over 30 different countries are collated in the continuously updated catalogue, which can be browsed and filtered with help of innovative AI-powered search. The directory is yet another tool along with the already successful online FashionUnited education resource, which offers a database of specific fashion courses and relevant industry news.

The Fashion Education Network launched over 10 years ago, aims to build a bridge between fashion education and the industry by promoting interaction and sharing knowledge. By bringing transparency to the global fashion industry and its educational programmes, connecting future professionals to companies becomes more efficient. The Fashion School Directory is intended to give prospective students a tool to help them make an informed choice about where to study.