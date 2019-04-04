Sustainability a key theme for upcoming Fashion SVP

Fashion SVP is the fastest growing apparel and accessory sourcing and manufacturing expo in the UK and takes place from 25-26 June 2019 in the heart of London. The bi-annual expo attracts sourcing teams, fashion buyers, designers and retailers who come to source their future collections, to meet potential new manufacturing partners, to absorb new information and advice via the show’s highly popular seminars and talks and to also offers the opportunity to network with other like-minded professionals.

The team at Fashion SVP has a carefully handpicked a varied selection of over 100 quality apparel and accessories manufacturers coming from the UK, Europe, Asia and The Mediterranean. Buyers can source from a variety of production lines including, fashion apparel, denim, accessories, luxury lines, sportswear, athleisure, outerwear and more. Producers coming to the show can offer a mixture of the following services; full-service production; CMT production; design services and product development; specialist processes such as custom dyeing, chemical fixing and specialist printing; in-house fabric ranges; complex and technical garment services; high level QC, as well as in- house services such as washing and garment testing.

The event is cultivated to cater for all types of fashion buyer from large high street retailers to small brands and boutiques. Fashion SVP also offers interactive workshops and talks as well as engaging seminar sessions, where industry experts will strive to fill the knowledge gaps buyers might have on current issues including Brexit, sustainable and ethical production and more. The Sourcing Briefing seminars will leave visitors informed and inspired.

Check out the full exhibitor list at www.fashionsvp.com

Show opening times:

Tuesday 25 th June 2019 – 10-17:30

Wednesday 26 th June 2018 – 10:00-17:00

Venue:

Olympia London, Level 2, Hammersmith Road, London, W14 8UX, UK