Fashion Week partnerships

- FashionUnited |
-
Filled with Fashion Week events around the globe, September sets the tone for the trends of the upcoming season and constitutes a perfect occasion for fashion professionals to get together and network.
FashionUnited is thrilled to announce that it is partnering once again, this September, among others, with Nolcha Shows (during New York Fashion Week), Vancouver Fashion Week, and for the first time, with MQ Vienna Fashion Week and London Queer Fashion Show.
Feel free to check the fashion events calendar https://fashionunited.com/events and stay tuned for updated editorial content on our websites!