Fashion Week Street Style 2019 Overview

Trendstop gives FashionUnited readers a first look at three top trends spotted at the international Fashion Week events.

Trendstop's street style team have been out and about at the latest Fashion Week extravaganzas, identifying the key looks adorning fashionistas and industry influencers attending the runway shows. Visiting New York, Milan, Paris, London and Copenhagen, our photographers and expert analysts have captured the must-have pieces that will be informing apparel and accessories into 2019 and beyond. Our dedicated street style trend reports identify and evaluate the commercial value and longevity of each trend, giving you the optimum level of in-depth analysis to inform decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive insight into three of the key trends from across the global Fashion Weeks. Utilitarian outerwear and accessories become fashion-pack essentials in The High-Tech Holder and The Chic Anorak, fusing luxurious styling with practical qualities. Softened Summer Plaids contemporises a traditional patterns, incorporating summery shades for a seasonal refresh.

Softened Summer Plaids

Classic plaid patterns are reworked for the summer season in light, fresh colour-ways for a more feminine feel. Pastel hues and delicate neutrals translate to structured woollens, suiting and shirt dresses, softening masculine influences and tailored silhouettes.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Milan 2019, Copenhagen 2019, Paris 2019.

The High-Tech Holder

The belt bag gets a high-fashion makeover with modular multi-pockets, purses and tech device or gadget holders. Premium leather finishes and single colour-ways give a chic, luxury look to utilitarian accessories, combining high fashion with high-function.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: New York 2019, Milan 2019, Milan 2019.

The Chic Anorak

Outdoor anoraks are elevated luxury fabrications and high-end detailing. Drawstring gathers, fluid silhouettes, subtle sheen finishes and sophisticated pale and pastel colour-ways are utilised to bring a new level of femininity to practical transeasonal outerwear.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Milan 2019, New York 2019, Milan 2019.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.