FashionUnited highlights from April '19

As May begins, FashionUnited takes a look back at the top stories of last month. Below, we've selected a handful of our favourite April articles. Happy reading!

The biggest fashion trend of 2018, hands down, was nostalgia. “1990s fashion”, “1980s fashion” and “grunge fashion” topped Google’s list of most-searched fashion terms in the United States last year. Big logos, baggy jeans, scrunchies, jelly shoes, chunky sneakers and butterfly clips have all made a comeback, as did brands like Fila, Champion, Fubu and Juicy Couture.

Read more...

Superdry’s CEO Euan Sutherland, chairman Peter Bamford, chief financial officer Ed Barker, and chairman of the remuneration committee Penny Hughes all resigned from the company’s board with immediate effect following the successful comeback of co-founder Julian Dunkerton.

Read more...

Gap Inc. honored Earth Day with a longstanding commitment to improving sustainability within the supply chain and manufacturing processes for two of its brands. Its new initiatives will accelerate the company's use of sustainable materials throughout its brands, building on commitments the company had made for its Gap and Athleta labels in 2017.

Read more...

We’re caught in a loop: H&M, Forever 21, Target, Zara…Fast fashion is still the default setting for many shoppers. It provides a quick fix that can be hard to break free of, and the hardcore addicts know that the perfect pushback to shut well-meaning friends up is: if we stop buying fast fashion what happens to all the garment workers who depend on that wage? If the demand goes away what are their options? Here is how to answer them.

Read more...

Hours before Debenhams made public its ‘pre-packed administration’ deal, Mike Ashley, founder and owner of Sports Direct, made a last-minute offer to the ailing retailer. So why did Debenhams’ management turn down that eleventh-hour lifeline?

Read more...

Related news: Debenhams falls into administration

British-based online marketplace and retailer, Wolf and Badger, which has stores in London and New York completed a 4.5 million pound fundraise from Guinness Asset Management EIS Fund, which the retailer states will be used to “accelerate” growth.

Read more...

As part of FashionUnited’s Work In Fashion series, Jess Tedds, International Wholesale Senior Manager at womenswear brand Quiz Clothing, shares the ins and outs of her job and her top tips for a career in fashion wholesale.

Read more...

Adidas, Reebok and Patagonia were the highest ranking brands in this year’s Fashion Transparency Index, published by non-profit organization Fashion Revolution. They all scored 64 percent of 250 possible points. The three companies are followed by Esprit and H&M, who both scored 61 percent.

Read more...

Alice Ferraz is one of Brazil’s 20 most powerful women, according to Forbes Magazine. She was also ranked by Business of Fashion among the world’s 500 most influential people in fashion. The reason for earning such accolades? She founded the world’s first network of fashion and lifestyle bloggers, F*Hits, back in 2010 when marketing professionals hadn’t even coined the term “digital influencer” yet.

Read more...

LVMH came first on Deloitte’s annual list of the world’s largest luxury goods companies once more, followed by Estée Lauder and Richemont. Kering and Luxottica switched places, with the French conglomerate moving up to the fourth position while the Italian eyewear giant fell to the fifth. The report, titled Global Powers of Luxury Goods, covers the fiscal year 2017.

Read more...