Fear of God and Mr Porter launch capsule collection for 'Hosted By' series

Streetwear label Fear of God and online menswear retailer Mr Porter have launched a capsule collection, as part of Mr Porter’s ‘Hosted by’ series.

The result is an exclusive capsule collection that encompasses three strands of the burgeoning Fear of God empire, the retailer wrote in a blog statement.

As for the collection, loungewear comes in signature cotton-jersey sweats and t-shirts rendered in sienna brown and sorbet yellow, alongside pint-sized iterations, courtesy of the newly launched Fear of God Essentials Kids. Elsewhere a tightly curated edit of slouchy tailoring, streamlined sneakers and Italian-made knitwear in neutral shades are also available.

The collection reflects Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo’s contemporary, somewhat philosophical take on the notion of luxury. Flash and brash are not in his vocabulary. Instead, he’s more interested in delving into the true essence of the word. “What we’re trying to do at the end of the day is free our customer up and allow him be himself,” says Lorenzo. “Despite the circumstances, despite the occasion, he can walk in fully being who he is and still be chic, still be elegant.”