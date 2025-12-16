Fédération Libanaise de la Mode joins forces with ABC Lebanon

The Fédération Libanaise de la Mode (FLM), Lebanon's official fashion organisation, has announced a long-term strategic partnership with retail group ABC Lebanon to “elevate” the country's fashion industry.

In a statement, FLM said the move would enable the organisation to accelerate Lebanon’s fashion industry by championing Lebanese designers and strengthening the country’s creative industries within a “unified, future-focused ecosystem,” empowering and nurturing talent and positioning Lebanon as a global fashion force.

Together, FLM and ABC will create an ecosystem that supports Lebanese designers by increasing their visibility, providing structured development opportunities, enabling commercial pathways, and establishing a dedicated platform to showcase their work.

As part of the collaboration, ABC will serve as the exclusive mall partner for the FLM across all initiatives developed jointly under this partnership. This will include curated in-store activations, designer showcases, creative incubators, limited-edition capsules, and a series of public-engagement experiences designed to celebrate Lebanese creativity and craftsmanship.

By combining FLM’s industry leadership with ABC’s national reach, the collaboration hopes designers will gain the visibility and resources needed to grow their brands in a “resilient and competitive market,” while also creating a united front to position Lebanese fashion “as a cultural asset that contributes to economic regeneration, national pride, and international recognition”.

Mohammed Aqra, chief strategy officer and co-founder of the Fédération Libanaise de la Mode, said: “This partnership with ABC strengthens our mission to build a coherent, future-driven ecosystem for Lebanese designers. ABC is one of the country’s most influential platforms, and together we are creating pathways that give our talent real visibility, commercial opportunity, and a stage that reflects the excellence of Lebanon’s creative industry.”

Elie Hawa, chief retail officer at ABC Lebanon, added: “We are proud to collaborate with the Fédération Libanaise de la Mode on initiatives that support, promote, and celebrate Lebanese creativity. This partnership aligns with our longstanding commitment to nurturing local talent and contributing to the cultural and economic vitality of Lebanon’s creative industries.”