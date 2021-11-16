Fendi to launch Make-A-Wish kids shirt

Italian luxury label Fendi has teamed up with nonprofit, Make-A-Wish International on an exclusive t-shirt to be sold as part of its Fendi Kids line.

Starting November 18, the unisex shirt will be available at Fendi Kids boutiques, shop-in-shops and the brand’s e-commerce site, across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, to raise funds for the foundation. The initiative hopes to contribute to generating further awareness on the importance of giving back, supporting Make-A-Wish’s mission of granting the desires of children with critical illnesses.

The white t-shirt features the Fendi Kids’ bear mascot wearing a signature Fendi yellow t-shirt, with both the FF logo and the Make-A-Wish logo. The shirt will be available for junior boys and girls up to 14 years old, as well as for the baby line.

All the proceeds from the sale of the one-of-a-kind shirt will benefit Make-A-Wish International.