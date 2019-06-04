First artwork revealed for LFWM

Superimpose, the agency appointed by the BFC to breathe new life into London Fashion Week, has released the first artwork for LFWM.

In an official Instagram post the agency said: "London fashion is like none other. It’s the spirit of diversity, realness and support for emerging talents instilled by the BFC that sets the bar for global fashion talent."

"We aim to capture the progressive nature of London fashion within an ever-changing landscape and set a new path of direction that emphasises the galaxy of influence that LFW hosts."

In an interview with the Business of Fashion, agency founder Ollie Olanipekun said: “Brands usually come to us because they need an injection of life." The company has also worked with brands including adidas, Burberry, the International Woolmark Prize and Hermès.

London Fashion Week Men will take place from 7 to 10 June at the Truman Brewery, the official BFC show venue.