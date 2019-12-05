First Look: Cath Kidston x Peanuts collection

Snoopy is taking a staring role in Cath Kidston’s latest character collaboration series with a collection launching across fashion, kids, home and accessories, in time for Christmas.

The Cath Kidston x Peanuts collection features the beloved black and white cartoon canine across 22 lines including sweatshirts, backpacks, mugs, stationery, purses and wallets.

As with previous Cath Kidston collaborations, the new collection is full of nostalgia and fun, drawing on inspiration from the vibrant colours found on vintage Snoopy book covers, with the brand’s design team overlying the character on a ‘Christmas Midnight Stars’ print and using its ‘Paper Ditsy’ print across homeware and accessories.

Both prints carry blown-up placements of the characters and slogans such as ‘Happy’, ‘Dream’ and ‘Love’ or smaller all-over prints that see Snoopy and Woodstock dancing across them.

Cath Kidston follows up Disney collections with a collaboration with Snoopy

“We wanted to recreate the bold solid colour blocking you see on the book covers so we made the background prints very tonal allowing the character to stand out,” explained the Cath Kidston design team in a statement. “We loved the positive affirmations used by Snoopy that really make people smile, so we incorporated positive text into the designs to reflect the heart-warming emotions of the Snoopy in the drawings to brighten our customers day.”

Highlights include a sweatshirt featuring Snoopy cuddling best pal Woodstock, in a new oversized shape, with a slightly more cropped, boxy cut in a print floral print, canvas tote bags and crossbody’s in colourful prints with slogans ‘Dream’, ‘Love’, and ’Happy’, a star-print dress for women, as well as Snoopy mugs, kids pyjamas and backpacks.

Cath Kidston x Peanuts is available online and in selected stores from December 6, but will be available a day before on December 5 at 6pm for those who pre-registered with the brand.

Images: courtesy of Cath Kidston