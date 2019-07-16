First Look: Goodhood x Vans

London-based retailer Goodhood has teamed up with Vans for a three-shoe collection that takes inspiration from the store’s punk beginnings.

The collection entitled ‘Love in The Time of Chaos’ features three classic Vans styles, OG Era LX, OG Slip-On LX, and Sk8-Mid, all of which are in Goodhood’s signature black and white colourway.

Constructed out of premium canvas and suede, each shoe features punk-inspired graphics printed on the uppers, laces, and soles, including spiderwebs and lightning, alongside the Goodhood logo and ‘love in the time of chaos’ text.

According to the retailer, the choice to forgo colour was for a “conscious decision” for a “cool mono aesthetic,” as each shoe has been designed to be a “statement within itself, juxtaposing anarchic imagery with positive energy, created with a full heart and an open mind”.

The trainers are available via a pre-launch raffle on the retailer’s website, with shoppers invited to enter a draw to win the opportunity to buy the products. This raffle system method for new releases “gives a level playing field to all, no matter how sought after the product,” the retailer adds on its website.

The Goodhood x Vans, priced from 70 to 80 pounds, will then officially launch in the brand’s Curtain Road, London store on July 25.

Images: courtesy of Goodhood