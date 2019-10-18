FIT and Disney on Broadway celebrate 25 years of hit musicals

Fashion Design students from FIT gave the female leads of Frozen a style update to celebrate 25 years of hit Disney musicals on Broadway. Around 100 students submitted designs last summer reimagining contemporary day and evening looks for the iconic female Disney characters. Out of all the entries, ten students were chosen and now 20 garments are on exhibit at the Art and Design Gallery in FIT’s Pomerantz Center.

Yelayny Placencia, a Fashion Design student from the Dominican Republic decided to give Anna-the plucky princess protagonist-pants for her Wizard of Oz-esque journey. Placencia crafted a day look featuring a form-fitting jumpsuit with flared legs in shiny four-ply silk and paired it with a voluminous blouse. For the character’s evening look, Placencia created a scandalous, asymmetrical slit dress: Anna’s clubbing attire. Ashna Moogi, a student from India designed glamorous outfits for Elsa to make the ice queen runway ready.