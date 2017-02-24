Foot Locker debuts winning design of World Sneaker Championship

New York-based retailer Foot Locker has recently unveiled the winning sneaker design for the 2016 Pensole World Sneaker Championship. The design is will launch globally in select locations this upcoming Saturday, February 25.

The winning design was designed by Maxwell Lund of Morton, Minnesota. The design was selected from 64 contestants from countries all over. The designs filtered through a bracket-style of consumer voting down to the two finalists. Eventually, a panel of judges from the fashion industry chose Lund’s design as the winner.

The design is made of high-quality material with three different grades of fine Portugal leather. Handcrafted in Portugal by Portugal Footwear, the shoes featured a For Ever molded EVA outsole. The shoes also include an individual number on the shoe and also has the World Sneaker Championship logo on its heel and metal lace tips. "The World Sneaker Championship changed everything for me," said Lund. "Before the tournament, footwear design was nothing more than a dream of mine. This tournament has made me believe in myself."

The design was unveiled in New York City on Thursday, February 23. The unique shoe will be available at Foot Locker stores including cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Portland, London, Paris, and more. The shoe will also be available online retailing at 180 dollars. Foot Locker is selling only 300 pairs of the winning design.

Photo:Foot Locker