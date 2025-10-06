From side project to market leader: Gondolina becomes Italy’s leading Venetian footwear brand

Venice, Italy — What began as a side project and a love story between Agnese Cosulich and Javier Fernández has become one of Italy’s most extraordinary entrepreneurial success stories. In just two and a half years, Gondolina has grown into Italy’s leading brand for authentic Venetian footwear, surpassing even the country’s most historic houses and redefining what Made in Italy means for a new generation of conscious luxury consumers.

With a 1,100 percent annual growth rate, no external funding, and a completely organic global expansion, Gondolina is proof that passion and innovation can still rewrite the rules of modern craftsmanship.

The company’s success is rooted in the union of romantic inspiration and technological revolution. Gondolina holds three worldwide patents that are transforming the footwear industry, blending Venetian artisanal heritage with unprecedented comfort, durability, and design precision. Each pair is produced by expert artisans in Friuli, using premium Italian materials such as velvet from Lake Como and recycled bicycle-tire soles, a modern interpretation of the iconic friulana.

Today, Gondolina stands not only as a leader in Italian craftsmanship but also as the highest-rated Venetian shoe brand in the world, as verified by global customer reviews on Google Maps. Its boutiques in Venice have become destinations of their own, where visitors experience the essence of Venetian beauty through design, hospitality, and storytelling.

Beyond business, Gondolina embodies a purpose-driven mission: to help and inspire as many people as possible. From supporting local artisans and promoting sustainable production to contributing to mental-health initiatives through its “Tu Espacio Azul” foundation, the brand proves that luxury can be both human and meaningful.

Over this journey, Gondolina has earned major recognition in Italy and abroad, including:

Venetian Craftsmanship Ambassadors, awarded by the Italian Chamber of Commerce

Best Luxury Footwear Startup 2025

Featured in the Homo Faber Guide by the Michelangelo Foundation

“We’re proud that our shoes carry Venice’s soul to the world,” says co-founder Agnese Cosulich. “Every pair tells a story — one of love, resilience, and the timeless artistry of Italy.” Looking ahead, Gondolina is preparing an ambitious international expansion, consolidating its leadership in Italy while multiplying its revenues once again by eleven and bringing Venetian artistry to every corner of the world.

“Our story proves that love, craftsmanship, and persistence can build something greater than any business plan,” concludes Javier Fernández. “We started with no investors, no shortcuts, just two people who believed Venice could conquer the world again.”