FW18-19 Men's Top Designer Collections

Trendstop's catwalk experts bring you the essential collections and most influential designers showing across the international Men's Fashion Weeks. Inspiring and innovative, these key styles will be impacting the direction and development of the menswear market into Fall/Winter 2018-19 and beyond. Our comprehensive catwalk show coverage and accompanying galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three menswear catwalk collections. A Western influence was seen at both Louis Vuitton and Dries Van Noten, creating some of the season's most interesting and unexpected hybrid styles. At Marni and Dries Van Noten, heritage and classic menswear codes were subverted with a darker, edgier feel. Punk elements and haphazard arts and crafts techniques transformed traditional silhouettes and played with surface texture.

Louis Vuitton

Kim Jones' last collection for Louis Vuitton blended the designer's own explorations with the iconic house's rich travel heritage. A premium take on the outdoor coat saw performance and utility components applied to with luxe vicuna while hiking boots were given a Western twist to create new trekker/cowboy hybrids.

Marni

Arts and crafts were given a darker twist at Marni with a chaotic mix of textures, punchy graphics and blanket-esque layering. Illustrations by Frank Navin were screen-printed onto tailored suiting while trekker sandals and leg warmers introduced an outdoor aesthetic that enhanced the collections overarching 'geek chic' appeal.

Dries Van Noten

Classic British menswear provided the basis for Dries Van Noten's latest collection, subverted with an anarchic element that came through in the punkish pants and kilts. An American West vibe was also evident in the floral embroideries and fringe trim details applied to tees and shirts.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2018-19, Marni Fall Winter 2018-19, Dries Van Noten Fall Winter 2018-19.