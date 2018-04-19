FW18-19 Seoul Fashion Week Top Trends

Trendstop's catwalk experts bring you the essential silhouettes and most directional designer labels exhibiting during South Korea's premiere fashion showcase. Alongside a host of established names, the Generation Next initiative provides a platform for new designers and independent brands to support the next generation of talent and introduce fresh innovation to the market. Our comprehensive, global catwalk coverage and accompanying galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three of Seoul Fashion Week's essential womenswear apparel trends. Masculine meets feminine in The Pronounced Shoulder and The Feminine Trench as tailored constructions and menswear inspired outerwear combine strength and softness. The ongoing athleisure trend sees the elevation of an everyday essential with unexpected layering and lengths providing the update for sweats and hoodies.

The Layered Sweat

Athleisure basics are mixed, matched and layered up for a conceptual take on the staple sweat. Short t-shirt sleeves show off contrasting colour and print shirt sleeves worn underneath while cropped lengths and staggered hems offer a reworked silhouette. Doubled-up hoods and embellished ribbon trims update the classic drawstring closure.

The Pronounced Shoulder

Extended, padded and puffed up, shoulders are a key feature on the Seoul catwalks. Tailored constructions are simultaneously strengthened and feminised through origami-esque pleats and folds, starched structures and crisp cotton fabrications with curved seams introducing an element of softness.

The Feminine Trench

The tailored masculine trench is given an ultra-feminine twist for Fall. Placement pleats, micro frill details and Peter Pan collars offer a fresh take on traditional trench coat detailing while softly knotted, ribbon belts combine classic trench fastening with a pretty bow-like aesthetic.

Exclusive Offer

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop's Spring Summer 2018 New York Fashion Week Top Collections report, a curated overview of the most influential NYC collections. Simply click the banner to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: D Antidote, Nohant, Tibaeg, Etch, Pushbutton, Daily Mirror, Dozoh, YCH, A Bell, all Fall Winter 2018-19.