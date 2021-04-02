FW21: Womenswear print trends

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers the key print stories from the Fall Winter 2021-22 Women’s Fashion Weeks.

Reflecting the overarching themes of the season, seasonal prints and patterns channel comforting feelings of nostalgia with an eco-friendly, upcycled twist. Artisanal and hand rendered techniques are revived and reenergised for the contemporary market, in an exploration of world culture and heritage.

Steeped In History

As consumers seek comfort in nostalgia, prints reconnect with the past. Historical themed conversationals, vintage ditsy florals and classical motifs are applied as all over prints. Coupled with the use of sepia tones and monochrome colourways, prints make a more subtle statement, imbued with a heritage feel.

Mono Global

Looking beyond lockdown, print and pattern takes inspiration from global cultures and artisanal printmaking from around the world. Batiks, tile prints, animal patterns and tribal chevrons come in a palette of soft black or warm, earthy tones offset by creamy pales. The two-tone effect sees intricate designs take on a more contemporary feel.

Repurposed Plaid Effects

The trend for recycling and upcycling, makes its mark on print themes as classic plaids are pieced and patched together. Vintage blanket checks and traditional tartans are patched together or mixed with contrasting plain and pattern pieces, tapping into ideas of reusing deadstock materials and the revival of retro and heritage nostalgia.

